Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 0.5 %
HTLF stock opened at $67.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average of $54.39. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $70.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.97.
Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $272.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $800,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $601,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth approximately $46,626,000. Finally, Slotnik Capital LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,714,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Heartland Financial USA Company Profile
Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Heartland Financial USA
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.