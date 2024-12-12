Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 0.5 %

HTLF stock opened at $67.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average of $54.39. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $70.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $272.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

In related news, EVP Mark A. Frank sold 432 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $29,047.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,274.40. This trade represents a 28.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John K. Schmidt sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,541 shares in the company, valued at $4,136,161.12. This trade represents a 27.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,839. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $800,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $601,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth approximately $46,626,000. Finally, Slotnik Capital LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,714,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

