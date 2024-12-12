Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Trading Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €84.66 ($89.12) and last traded at €84.60 ($89.05). Approximately 424,036 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €83.46 ($87.85).
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of €81.04 and a 200 day moving average of €81.36.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.
