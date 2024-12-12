Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.13 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 21,221 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 8,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Hennessy Advisors Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $97.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 17.39, a current ratio of 17.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hennessy Advisors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Hennessy Advisors’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

Institutional Trading of Hennessy Advisors

About Hennessy Advisors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 35.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Advisors in the third quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 1.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 10.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

