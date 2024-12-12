Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,246,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,046,000 after acquiring an additional 33,603 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,961,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,263 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,660,000 after purchasing an additional 103,807 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,298,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,797,000 after buying an additional 575,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,164,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,515,000 after buying an additional 136,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 127.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MCHP. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.95.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

