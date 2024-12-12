Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Takes Position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $123,792.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,873.87. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,167.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of EMO stock opened at $47.61 on Thursday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

