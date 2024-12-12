Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,507 ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,507 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,455,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,803,000 after acquiring an additional 56,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,407,000 after purchasing an additional 31,561 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 44.9% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,029,000 after purchasing an additional 743,595 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,287,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,737,000 after buying an additional 33,408 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 4.6 %

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $55.85 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $59.71. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $68,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,620.16. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Abraham Kuruvilla sold 5,400 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $300,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,470.97. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

