Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Invests $243,000 in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,869,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,145,000 after purchasing an additional 33,150 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at $661,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 70.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 219,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 694.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 239,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 209,093 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GNK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Shares of GNK stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $99.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.02 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

