Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Takes $197,000 Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 95.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the second quarter worth $105,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

A10 Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $18.73.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In other news, EVP Karen S. Thomas sold 6,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $102,905.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,443.30. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

