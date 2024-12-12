Home Product Center Public (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) Shares Up 5.6% – Still a Buy?

Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 2,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 9,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Home Product Center Public Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.

Home Product Center Public Company Profile

Home Product Center Public Company Limited operates as a home improvement retailer in Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The company trades in various goods and materials for construction, addition, refurbishment, renovation, and improvement of buildings, houses, and residences; and offers related services to retail businesses.

