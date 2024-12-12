Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,243,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,056,000 after purchasing an additional 950,431 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,637,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,017,000 after buying an additional 5,466,629 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,300,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,296,000 after acquiring an additional 181,103 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,218,000 after acquiring an additional 965,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,962,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,458 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ HST opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HST. StockNews.com cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HST

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.