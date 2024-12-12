Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the November 15th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Huize stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. 125,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,101. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.10. Huize has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $154.16 million, a P/E ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter. Huize had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $38.94 million for the quarter.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers online insurance product and service platform through various internet channels in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, annuity, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

