HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTHKY) Trading 1.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTHKY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.99. 1,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.
HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99.
About HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile communication services primarily in Hong Kong and Macau. It offers 4G long term evolution, 3G, and GSM dual-band mobile telecommunications services under the 3 brand. The company's mobile telecommunications services and products include local voice, SMS, MMS, international direct dialing, and international roaming; and broadband-based data services and applications, such as direct carrier billing offerings, mobile device security management, eBooks, music downloads, movies-on-demand, mobile social networking applications, and stock trading, as well as Wi-Fi services.
