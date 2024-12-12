Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Shares Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) traded down 14.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.75 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). 469,976 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 324% from the average session volume of 110,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.19. The company has a market capitalization of £11.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes non-recyclable waste plastics for hydrogen technology. The company provides alternative energy sources, such as hydrogen and electricity that are not dependent upon the use of coal, gas, oil, and fossil fuel-derived electricity.

