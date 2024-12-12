Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Update

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the November 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hypera Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HYPMY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. 6,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,994. Hypera has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

