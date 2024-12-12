Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 376,000 shares, a growth of 314.1% from the November 15th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Ilika Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ILIKF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.26. 43,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,874. Ilika has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31.

Ilika

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

