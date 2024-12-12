Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA) Short Interest Up 866.7% in November

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 866.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Inception Growth Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IGTA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.66. 107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,833. Inception Growth Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38.
Inception Growth Acquisition Company Profile
