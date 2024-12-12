Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA) Short Interest Up 866.7% in November

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 866.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Inception Growth Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGTA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.66. 107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,833. Inception Growth Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38.

Inception Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

