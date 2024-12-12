Informa (LON:INF) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 833.80 ($10.64) and last traded at GBX 837.20 ($10.68). 1,665,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,866,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 841.80 ($10.74).

Informa Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,640.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 833.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 838.75.

Informa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Informa (LSE:INF.L) is a leading international Information Services, Advanced Learning, B2B Exhibitions and Events Group. We’re here to champion the specialist. Through hundreds of brands and a range of products and services, we connect businesses and professionals with the knowledge they need to learn more, know more and do more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.