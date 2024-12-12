Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Down 6.3% – Should You Sell?

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.91 and last traded at $35.37. 1,186,385 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 807,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.73.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INOD shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Innodata in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Innodata from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98.

In other news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 58,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,630,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Abuhoff sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $10,435,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,116,044.04. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 924,876 shares of company stock worth $42,040,262. Insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Innodata by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 5.6% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Innodata by 17.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

