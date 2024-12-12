Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 289.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth $219,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.5 %

POCT opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $653.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.