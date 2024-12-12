Insider Buying: APA Group (ASX:APA) Insider Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

APA Group (ASX:APA – Get Free Report) insider Samantha (Sam) Lewis acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.38 ($4.70) per share, with a total value of A$110,700.00 ($70,509.55).
APA Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.48.
About APA Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than APA Group
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Intel Stock: A Value Play in the Quantum Computing Space
Receive News & Ratings for APA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.