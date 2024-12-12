Insider Buying: Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) President Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) President Matthew Freund purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $24,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,238.12. The trade was a 18.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBDC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 810,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.68. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.48 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 39.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the second quarter worth $99,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

