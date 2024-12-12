Insider Buying: Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) President Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDCGet Free Report) President Matthew Freund purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $24,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,238.12. The trade was a 18.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBDC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 810,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.68. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.48 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 39.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the second quarter worth $99,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Further Reading

