Insider Buying: General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Insider Purchases 400 Shares of Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) insider Anang K. Majmudar purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.06 per share, for a total transaction of $20,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,402 shares in the company, valued at $229,168.12. This trade represents a 10.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
General American Investors Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of GAM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.08. The company had a trading volume of 34,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,407. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.82 and a 52-week high of $55.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.54.
General American Investors Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.
General American Investors Company Profile
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
