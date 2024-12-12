Insider Buying: General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Insider Purchases 400 Shares of Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) insider Anang K. Majmudar purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.06 per share, for a total transaction of $20,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,402 shares in the company, valued at $229,168.12. This trade represents a 10.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

General American Investors Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GAM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.08. The company had a trading volume of 34,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,407. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.82 and a 52-week high of $55.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.54.

General American Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Trading of General American Investors

General American Investors Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors during the third quarter worth $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 7.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

