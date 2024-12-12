Insider Buying: Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Purchases 106 Shares of Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Nick Keher bought 106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £150.52 ($192.01).
Nick Keher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 12th, Nick Keher bought 105 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £149.10 ($190.20).
- On Friday, October 11th, Nick Keher bought 99 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($191.96).
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %
ONT stock opened at GBX 154.84 ($1.98) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85 ($1.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 212.59 ($2.71). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 142.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 127.17. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -753.50 and a beta of 0.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on ONT
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.