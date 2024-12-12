Insider Buying: Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Purchases 106 Shares of Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONTGet Free Report) insider Nick Keher bought 106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £150.52 ($192.01).

Nick Keher also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 12th, Nick Keher bought 105 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £149.10 ($190.20).
  • On Friday, October 11th, Nick Keher bought 99 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($191.96).

ONT stock opened at GBX 154.84 ($1.98) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85 ($1.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 212.59 ($2.71). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 142.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 127.17. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -753.50 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ONT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.42) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 282 ($3.60) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 235.50 ($3.00).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

