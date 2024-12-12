Insider Buying: Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Acquires 6 Shares of Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Angela Noon bought 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,552 ($32.56) per share, with a total value of £153.12 ($195.33).

Shares of SXS opened at GBX 2,590 ($33.04) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,545.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,815.63. Spectris plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,370 ($30.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,861 ($49.25). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of £2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 966.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

SXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital upgraded Spectris to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($37.63) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,707.50 ($60.05).

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

