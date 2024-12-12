Insider Selling: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $352,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,897,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,875,613.06. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Arora Ashish sold 54,839 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $290,098.31.

NASDAQ CRCT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 852,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,565. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.03. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $167.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Cricut’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after purchasing an additional 360,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cricut by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 31,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 252,185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 17,653 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cricut from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

