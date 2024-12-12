Insider Selling: Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) SVP Sells 25,784 Shares of Stock

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) SVP Kathryn M. Collins sold 25,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $1,497,019.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,447.74. This trade represents a 73.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Frontdoor Stock Up 1.4 %

FTDR stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.45. 458,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,037. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.08. Frontdoor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.88 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 132.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Frontdoor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontdoor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Castellan Group bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the third quarter valued at about $5,881,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 42,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,442,000 after acquiring an additional 74,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000.

About Frontdoor

(Get Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.