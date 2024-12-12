Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $1,359,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 798,222 shares in the company, valued at $54,255,149.34. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Thad Jampol sold 20,174 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $1,196,318.20.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $901,800.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Thad Jampol sold 31,666 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $1,554,483.94.

Intapp stock opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $70.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $118.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Intapp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Intapp from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Intapp by 634.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 1,054.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Intapp by 218.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

