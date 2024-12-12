Insider Selling: Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Major Shareholder Sells 3,565,217 Shares of Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Huaijun Chen sold 3,565,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $36,543,474.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 534,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,525.75. The trade was a 86.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Landsea Homes Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.36. 297,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,372. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $375.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Institutional Trading of Landsea Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 16.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 18.2% in the third quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 912,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 140,786 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

