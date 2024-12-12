Insider Selling: MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $34,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,048.40. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 2.4 %

MKSI stock opened at $113.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.20. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $147.40.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $896.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 108.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,019,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,789,000 after buying an additional 530,620 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,541,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,445,000 after buying an additional 239,099 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,690,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKSI. Citigroup cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho raised shares of MKS Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.