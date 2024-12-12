Insider Selling: Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) CEO Sells 18,416 Shares of Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 18,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $67,218.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,400,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,839.70. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Organogenesis Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $485.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.73. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $115.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Organogenesis by 251.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,855 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 17,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Organogenesis by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Organogenesis by 542.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 66,448 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

