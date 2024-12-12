Insider Selling: Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) CEO Sells 18,416 Shares of Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 18,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $67,218.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,400,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,839.70. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $485.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.73. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $4.70.
Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $115.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.
