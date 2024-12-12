Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider Sells 81,387 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2024

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) insider Jill Granat sold 81,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $5,645,816.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 388,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,211.83. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jill Granat also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 9th, Jill Granat sold 10,613 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $747,261.33.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QSR

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $378,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $12,053,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 864,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,327,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,085,000 after buying an additional 126,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.