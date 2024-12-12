Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider Sells 81,387 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) insider Jill Granat sold 81,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $5,645,816.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 388,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,211.83. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Jill Granat also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 9th, Jill Granat sold 10,613 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $747,261.33.
QSR opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $83.29.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $378,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $12,053,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 864,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,327,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,085,000 after buying an additional 126,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
