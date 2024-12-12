Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Trading Up 5.7% – What’s Next?

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.33 and last traded at $43.33. 879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

