Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Short Interest Down 42.9% in November

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Interroll Price Performance

IRRHF remained flat at $2,943.50 during trading on Thursday. Interroll has a fifty-two week low of $2,943.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2,943.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,943.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,991.83.

About Interroll

Interroll Holding AG provides material handling solutions in Germany, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, and rest of the Asia- Pacific. It offers unit handling products comprising rollers and wheels, drives, controls, conveyors, power supplies, sorter, and carton flow related products; pallet handling products, such as modular pallet platform, stacker crane, transfer car, pallet flow, and pallet mover related products; and warehousing related services.

