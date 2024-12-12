Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW) Short Interest Update

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the November 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNRW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.58. 90,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,116. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. Intuitive Machines has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $7.10.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon, as well as exploration to mars and beyond.

