Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $640.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $567.00 to $640.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 price objective (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.28.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $546.56. The stock had a trading volume of 75,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,291. The firm has a market cap of $194.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $519.37 and a 200 day moving average of $477.06. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $320.22 and a 52-week high of $556.23.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total value of $58,542.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,819.42. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,166.97. This trade represents a 42.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,640 shares of company stock worth $25,233,553. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

