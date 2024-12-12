Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Share Price Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and traded as low as $21.16. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 278,000 shares.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.