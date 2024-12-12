Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Purchased by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 108,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 223,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $21.14 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.0859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

