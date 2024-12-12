Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Short Interest Up 3,526.5% in November

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 779,700 shares, a growth of 3,526.5% from the November 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 893,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $21.14 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.