Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Short Interest Up 3,526.5% in November

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 779,700 shares, a growth of 3,526.5% from the November 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 893,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $21.14 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,461,000 after purchasing an additional 125,888 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,788,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,499,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,365,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,749,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,344,000 after buying an additional 35,710 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.