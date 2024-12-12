Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Up 133.3% in November

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the November 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 114,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,072. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.0547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 34,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

