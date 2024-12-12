Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Up 133.3% in November

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the November 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSMS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 114,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,072. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $23.81.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.0547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
- What is a support level?
- Intel Stock: A Value Play in the Quantum Computing Space
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.