Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and traded as high as $21.41. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 11,365 shares changing hands.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
