Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and traded as high as $21.41. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 11,365 shares changing hands.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.