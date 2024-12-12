Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.47, but opened at $41.99. Invesco China Technology ETF shares last traded at $41.77, with a volume of 71,491 shares changing hands.

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $784.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

