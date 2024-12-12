Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Up 116.7% in November

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 3.91% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:PYZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.60. The stock had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321. The company has a market cap of $60.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.99. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $79.63 and a 1-year high of $99.92.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
