Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the November 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. MRA Advisory Group grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,073 shares during the quarter. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF comprises about 6.3% of MRA Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MRA Advisory Group owned approximately 21.69% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $11,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

IHYF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.82. 5,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,474. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

