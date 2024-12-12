Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the November 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSCM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $66.45 and a 1-year high of $86.48.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 630.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

