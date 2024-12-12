Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the November 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PSCM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $66.45 and a 1-year high of $86.48.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.
