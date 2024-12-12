Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 38,246 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 87% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,441 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 366,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,258,000 after acquiring an additional 71,116 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,973,000. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 118,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 233.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,456,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of XOP opened at $138.25 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $124.12 and a 52 week high of $162.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.77 and a 200-day moving average of $139.83.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

