Invst LLC Has $298,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,888,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 23,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Duke Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 269,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,041,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1,258.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 45,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $109.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.76 and a 200-day moving average of $110.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $90.09 and a 12 month high of $121.25.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.84%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.69.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

