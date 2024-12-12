Invst LLC Has $606,000 Stock Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,238 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 798,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,188,000 after purchasing an additional 24,815 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RW Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 987,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after buying an additional 30,572 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.32. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

