IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Up 4.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) were up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.75 and last traded at $35.69. Approximately 11,801,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 9,645,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on IonQ from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of IonQ from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

IonQ Trading Down 9.0 %

The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 457.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $98,184.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 648,783 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,953.76. This trade represents a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $972,331. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IonQ in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IonQ by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,640,000 after acquiring an additional 199,360 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in IonQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in IonQ by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 154,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

