Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Price Up 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.18. Approximately 4,179,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 13,765,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IREN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Iris Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Iris Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Iris Energy during the third quarter worth $87,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

