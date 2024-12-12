iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Trimmed by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.3% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $74,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hassell Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $609.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $466.30 and a one year high of $612.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $591.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $565.85.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

